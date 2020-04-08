Steph Curry Takes Friendly Jab At Dwyane Wade’s Dunk-Judging Skills

With all of the highlights of Steph Curry’s relatively young and illustrious career, this most recent season will definitely be one to forget. For starters, he began the season off without his splash brother Klay Thompson who was going to be out for the season after suffering a torn ACL in the last game of the 2019 Finals.

His team also lost the cheat code that was Kevin Durant which gave them the ultimate advantage. Then on the margins they lost key pieces to those five consecutive finals runs in Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston.

Overall, the Warriors season and thereby Steph Curry’s season was already slated to be a difficult one. Then in the first month of the season, Steph broke his hand and would miss all action until February. Then, soon as he came back, the NBA season was completely suspended!

Since the season has been cancelled, Steph has been keeping himself busy and connected to the fans by going on Instagram live.

During one of the live sessions, a fan made a comment about Steph’s brother, Seth, beating him in a competition, which led to Steph comparing that fan’s crowning of Seth to Wade’s crowning of Derrick Jones Jr. as the dunk competition back in February. Which in case you missed it was very controversial as Wade and Derrick Jones Jr. were teammates last year and the general consensus seems to be that Aaron Gordon was robbed of a dunk contest championship because of Wade’s bias/error.

“Is this like when @DwyaneWade gave Derrick Jones the dunk contest?” 💀😭 pic.twitter.com/B9Qdli5GTY — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) April 6, 2020

These IG live videos have been a good holdover, as they have even given us a glimpse into the personal lives of players, and allowed us to see them in ways we have never seen them before. But I think everyone would agree, we desperately need sports back.

Adam Silver and the NBA recently announced they are exploring rapid testing results as the first step towards resuming the season.