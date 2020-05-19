Spike Lee & Ray Allen Eyeing Zion Williamson For A “He Got Game” Sequel

It turns out Space Jam isn’t the only classic basketball movie getting a sequel.

With the LeBron James-led Space Jam coming in 2021, the heir apparent is getting a chance to show off his acting chops in He Got Game. And if you haven’t guessed it by now, we’re talking about rim-rattling Zion Williamson.

The original He Got Game featured 2-time NBA champion Ray Allen when he was a fresh-faced 23-year-old on the Milwaukee Bucks in 1998. The film follows a high school basketball prodigy uniquely named Jesus Shuttlesworth played by sharpshooter Allen. He’s got a testy relationship with his father, played by Denzel Washington, who’s let out of prison for a week to convince his son to go to a specific college.

The film was a Spike Lee joint, and the director spoke to Sage Steele on The Encore about wanting to bring Williamson in for the sequel.

“We were trying to get a meeting with him before [the coronavirus pandemic],” Lee told Steele at the 37-minute mark in the below video. “Ray Allen and I were trying to get a meeting with him in New Orleans. I’m still for it.”

Tune in now to watch The Encore, hosted by @SageSteele with this week's guests @SpikeLeeJoint and Ray Allen as they discuss the #TheLastDance finale. #JUMPMANhttps://t.co/w2W0wL3QuD — Jordan (@Jumpman23) May 18, 2020

Lee has been pondering the idea over for a while, but finally, things the right time is now. “Ray and I have talked about this off-and-on for years,” he added. “For my life, things happen when they happen. You try not to force it,” he added. “I know they must say the same thing to Ray, but people would like to see what happened after.”

Sage Steele has been having in-depth conversations with guests on The Encore for the past five Mondays. The Jordan Brand-approved show occurred every Monday at noon on Instagram Live and allowed Steele to chop it up with guests about the most recent episodes of The Last Dance. The latest episode that Lee crashed featured Ray Allen.