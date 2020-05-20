Horace Grant Disses Michael Jordan After Getting Portrayed As Snitch In “The Last Dance”

If you thought Horace Grant would let Michael Jordan’s trash-talking fall to the wayside, you’re wrong.

Throughout The Last Dance, we learned a lot about Jordan and what it took to will the team to six champions. But unfortunately, we learned a bit too much about the inner workings of the team, and Jordan thinks it was Horace Grant who spilled all the tea. And that includes a story about how Mike treated Grant.

“Players would come to me over the years and said, ‘You know what he did? He took Horace [Grant’s] food away on the plane because Horace had a bad game,’” Smith said on the Tolbert, Krueger & Brooks Podcast. “He told the stewardesses ‘Don’t feed him, he doesn’t deserve to eat.’”

Jordan wasn’t scared to say what he thought was alleged by Grant in The Last Dance, and Grant, in turn, wasn’t afraid to say none of it was true.

“Lie, lie, lie. … If MJ had a grudge with me, let’s settle this like men,” Grant told Kap and Co. on ESPN 1000 in Chicago. “Let’s talk about it. Or we can settle it another way. But yet and still, he goes out and puts this lie out that I was the source behind [the book]. Sam and I have always been great friends. We’re still great friends. But the sanctity of that locker room, I would never put anything personal out there. The mere fact that Sam Smith was an investigative reporter. That he had to have two sources, two, to write a book, I guess. Why would MJ just point me out?”

Grant, who won three rings with Jordan, thinks his former teammate is singling him when it comes to leaking information and can’t seem to let it go.

“It’s only a grudge, man. I’m telling you, it was only a grudge. And I think he proved that during this so-called documentary. When if you say something about him, he’s going to cut you off, he’s going to try to destroy your character.”

Grant even goes as far as to protest Jordan’s fear tactics that are seemingly obeyed in the documentary. He explains that it wasn’t just happy go lucky when he got in his teammates’ faces during practices.

“I would say [it was] entertaining, but we know, who was there as teammates, that about 90 percent of it — I don’t know if I can say it on air, but B.S. in terms of the realness of it,” he said. “It wasn’t real — because a lot of things [Jordan] said to some of his teammates, that his teammates went back at him. But all of that was kind of edited out of the documentary, if you want to call it a documentary.”

It’s clear the Grant still resents Jordan’s actions over 20 years ago, but we doubt MJ will reply to his latest rant.