A List Of All The Retailers That Will Carry The Nike x Travis Scott Air Max 270 “Cactus Trails”

Another hyped Travis Scott collaboration with Nike is finally about to touch down.
While previous offerings have updated some of the Swoosh’s iconic silhouettes, the latest uses one of the newest additions to the Nike Air Max family, the Air Max 270. In true Travis Scott fashion, the kicks consist of muted browns and tans along with the upper and sole with just a few pops of colors on the eyelets and tongue.
The well-worn look lends itself to the extremely modern design and, of course, pays homage to Scott’s fashion sensibility along with a few pieces of clothing too.
“The color schemes also connect to Scott’s own affinity for vintage apparel. Material selection, including a polar fleece collar, further relays an outdoor connection, while oxidation of the upper, midsole and Air unit, achieved through a tint Sulphur dye, helps celebrate the beauty of a well-loved object’s patina. Additional details include a custom tongue-tab, lace-lock and an extra Swoosh on the toe,” says Nike.
Typically, once sneakers get smaller, the details aren’t as prominent– the stitching on the forefoot or the grooves on the outsole aren’t as intricate. But Scott is paying extra attention to the toddler and preschool versions by outfitting them with a reverse swoosh that we first saw on his Jordan 1 collaboration. And for that we might have to thank his 2-year-old daughter for him showing some extra love to the mini sneakerheads.
The Nike x Travis Scott Air Max 270 “Cactus Trails” releases May 29. See where you cop a pair at the list of worldwide retailers below.
