A List Of All The Retailers That Will Carry The Nike x Travis Scott Air Max 270 “Cactus Trails”

Recent 05.23.20

Nike x Travis Scott Air Max 270 “Cactus Trails”

Another hyped Travis Scott collaboration with Nike is finally about to touch down.

While previous offerings have updated some of the Swoosh’s iconic silhouettes, the latest uses one of the newest additions to the Nike Air Max family, the Air Max 270. In true Travis Scott fashion, the kicks consist of muted browns and tans along with the upper and sole with just a few pops of colors on the eyelets and tongue.

The well-worn look lends itself to the extremely modern design and, of course, pays homage to Scott’s fashion sensibility along with a few pieces of clothing too.

“The color schemes also connect to Scott’s own affinity for vintage apparel. Material selection, including a polar fleece collar, further relays an outdoor connection, while oxidation of the upper, midsole and Air unit, achieved through a tint Sulphur dye, helps celebrate the beauty of a well-loved object’s patina. Additional details include a custom tongue-tab, lace-lock and an extra Swoosh on the toe,” says Nike.

Typically, once sneakers get smaller, the details aren’t as prominent– the stitching on the forefoot or the grooves on the outsole aren’t as intricate. But Scott is paying extra attention to the toddler and preschool versions by outfitting them with a reverse swoosh that we first saw on his Jordan 1 collaboration. And for that we might have to thank his 2-year-old daughter for him showing some extra love to the mini sneakerheads.

The Nike x Travis Scott Air Max 270 “Cactus Trails” releases May 29. See where you cop a pair at the list of worldwide retailers below.

North America

Nike SNKRS

Kith

Undefeated 

Bait

Notre

Concepts 

Bodega

A Ma Maniere

Social Status 

Politics 

St. Alfred

Shoe Gallery

SSENSE

Livestock 

Union 

Xhibition 

Extra Butter 

UBIQ 

Hirschleifers

Darkside Initiative 

Juice 

Maxfield

Likelihood

Bows & Arrows 

Atmos

Sneaker Room 

Sneakersnstuff

SoleFly

RSVP Gallery

Wish

Europe

Nike SNEAKERS 

Dover Street Market

END

Foot Patrol 

Offspring

Size?

Antonioli 

Slam Jam 

SVD

One Block Down 

Holy Pop 

The Broken Arm 

Tres Bien 

Starcow 

Shinzo

Patta 

Sneakersnstuff

Overkill 

BSTN

Solebox

Soto

Asphaltgold

GoodHood

FOOTDISTRICT

BLACK BOX

Naked

Opium

The Next Door

YME Universe

Luisa Via Roma 

Asia Pacific and Latin America 

Nike SNKRS Hongdae

United Arrows & Sons

Union 

GR8

Comme des Garçons

Dover Street Market

Architecture and Sneakers

Beams

Mita Sneakers

Atmos 

Undefeated 

Sneakersnstuff

Bait 

Boon the Shop

Worksout 

Kasina

Lust Masaryk

Supply 

Sneakerboy

Drops 

Guadalupe

Invincible 

Commonwealth

H Beauty & Youth

X-Girl

Greater China

Juice 

Deal 

WZK

Soulgoods

Invincible 

Doe 

XH55

Honor23

XSneaker

WH101

Unik 

Phantaci

EXI.T

Undefeated

HBX

SKP Select

YAXIN Beijing

Nike x Travis Scott Air Max 270 “Cactus Trails” [Detailed Photos]
24 photos

