Barack Obama Issues Statement On The Death of George Floyd, “This Shouldn’t Be Normal In 2020 America”

The one voice the country wanted to hear from has spoken.

The city of Minneapolis is burning literally, and figuratively, protestors are still demanding justice for George Floyd, and there isn’t a voice worth listening to coming out of the White House. One voice in particular many we’re looking to hear from, our forever president, Barack Obama and has finally broken his silence on the matter.

In a statement issued shared on Twitter, Obama shared conversations he has had over the past couple of days with friends about the footage of George Floyd being murdered. In it, he said this shouldn’t be “normal in 2020 America.”

“It’s natural to wish for life “to just get back to normal” as a pandemic and economic crisis upend everything around us. But we have to remember that for millions of Americans being treated differently on account of race is tragically, painfully, maddeningly “normal” — whether it’s while dealing with the health care system, or interacting with the criminal justice system, or jogging down the street, or just watching birds in a park.”

“This shouldn’t be “normal” in 2020 America. It can’t be “normal,” if we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest ideal, we can and must be better.”

The 44th president closed out his statement point out that everything will fall on the officials of Minnesota to ensure that Floyd’s death is investigated thoroughly and justice is served. He also made sure to point out that the men and women in law enforcement who do their jobs correctly hold those who abuse their power accountable to “create a new normal.”

“It will fall mainly on the officials of Minnesota to ensure that the circumstances surrounding George Floyd’s death are investigated thoroughly and that justice is ultimately done. But it falls on all of us, regardless of our race or station — including the majority of men and women in law enforcement who take pride in doing their tough job the right way, every day — to work together to create a “new normal” in which the legacy of bigotry and unequal treatment no longer infects our institutions or our hearts.”

Well said, President Obama.

Photo: MANDEL NGAN / Getty