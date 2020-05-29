Perfect Timing: Colin Kaepernick Creates Legal Defense Initiative For Minneapolis Freedom Fighters

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t looked back since taking a knee, in 2016, in protest of police brutality. Now, the famed athlete-turned-activist is continuing to support the cause by speaking out after the tragic death of George Floyd, in addition to creating a legal defense fund for the Minneapolis protesters fighting for justice following Floyd’s murder.

“In fighting for liberation there‘s always retaliation. We must protect our Freedom Fighters. We started a legal defense initiative to give legal representation to Freedom Fighters in Minneapolis paid for by @yourrightscamp,” Kaep tweeted, adding a link to the initiative.

In fighting for liberation there‘s always retaliation. We must protect our Freedom Fighters. We started a legal defense initiative to give legal representation to Freedom Fighters in Minneapolis paid for by @yourrightscamp For representation or to donate https://t.co/q0pzAObCiG — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) May 29, 2020

If you’ve been following the most recent events in Minneapolis, you know Kaep is right on time as the city’s Third Precinct was set on fire during protests, in addition to reports of looting and more. That said, legal assistance for protestors is crucial.

The Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct has been set on fire pic.twitter.com/h85rjffLgc — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 29, 2020

Kaep previously stated, “When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction. The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight back! Rest in Power George Floyd.”

There was never any doubt, but it’s inspiring to see Kaep using his platform and resources to assist the community during these infuriating and uncertain times. We will continue to keep you updated as more news concerning Floyd’s case surfaces.