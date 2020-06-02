“I’M SORRY”: Virgil Abloh Apologizes For His Ridiculous $50 Donation & Comments Toward Protestors

Nothing like a Twitter dragging to make you see the error of your ways.

Off-White streetwear brand founder and Louis Vuitton’s current menswear artistic director, Virgil Abloh, is now writing “I’M SORRY” on his Air Jordan 1s after Twitter dragged him by his Off-White belt. Abloh was taken to task after he shared in his Instagram Stories that he donated a measly $50 to the Miami-based organization Fempower for protestors’ legal fees. One Twitter user accurately pointed out, “Virgil Abloh can put quotation marks on some clothing but can’t put commas on a donation.”

Virgil Abloh can put quotation marks on some clothing but can't put commas on a donation. — 🧛🏿‍♂️LUTHER VANDALS🎤 (@PapiGrego) June 1, 2020

It appears being called “CHEAP” didn’t sit right in Virgil’s soul, and he opened up his notes app on his iPhone and wrote a lengthy apology explaining himself and revealing that he has donated over $20,500 to the cause. On Instagram, he wrote:

“As many have said, buildings are brick and mortar and material things can be replaced, people can’t. Black lives matter. In this moment, those other things don’t,” the designer says. “People who criticize ‘looting’ often do so as a way to make it seem like our fight against injustice isn’t legitimate. I did not realize the ways my comments accidentally contributed to that narrative. As mentioned yesterday, if looting eases pain and furthers the overall mission, it is within good standing with me.”

“I can understand your frustration if you think my contribution were limited to $50.Purely false when it comes to the total. I have donated $20,500 to bail funds and other causes related to this movement.” Says the designer, “I will continue to donate more and will continue to use my voice to urge my peers to do the same.”

Sounds good, but actions will always speak louder than words. You can read the rest of Virgil’s apology below.

Photo: Pierre Suu / Getty