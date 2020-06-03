Lacoste Drops Limited-Edition Polo With All Proceeds Going To COVID-19 Relief

While the world continues to rise up against the racial injustices faced by Black Americans, it’s important to remember that we’re still amidst a pandemic that has already killed 100,000 people stateside.

With companies finding unique ways to use their platform to help those in need, Lacoste has stepped up to do what they do best– polos. The French-born brand is selling its classic white cotton pique polo with all proceeds going to COVID-19 relief efforts through the Red Cross. To make the polo special, the green gator is outlined with a clean red heart. The heart is in recognition of its factory workers who produced over 200,000 masks throughout the crisis.

“A limited-edition, this exclusive polo has been designed to say thank you to all the volunteers and support those who work for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. In cotton Petit Piqué, this iconic piece from the Lacoste wardrobe blends comfort, elegance and solidarity. A large size polo, if you hesitate between two sizes, it is advisable to choose the smaller size. 100% of the turnover (excl. taxes) from the Polo Merci will be donated to the IFRC,” reads the product page.

In April, nearly 100 employees from the company’s French factories volunteered to make masks through the month, and Lacoste –who always remains committed to its employees– vowed that there’d be no salary cuts for its workers.

“We know how deeply the spread of the Coronavirus is impacting our lives and how much it is a factor of uncertainty for everyone. In order to play our role as best we can in these uncertain times and to be true to our values of solidarity and teamwork, we have chosen to maintain the salaries of all Lacoste employees throughout the world at 100 percent of their fixed salary for both months of March and April 2020,” CEO Thierry Guibert said in an official statement.

The polo is limited to 10,000 pieces, and you can cop yours here for $130.