Chris Redd Starts COVID-19 Relief Fund For #BlackLivesMatter Protesters

As several parts of the world join the Black community in protest against police violence and racism, the health of demonstrators remains at risk due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the World Health Organization suggested we all distance ourselves to #FlattenTheCurve of COVID-19, matters or racial inequity have brought us together — but, thankfully, protesters are getting at least a little support.

SNL‘s Chris Redd has started a COVID-19 relief fund. He tweeted on Monday, June 1:

“I’m working on a relief fund for front line protestors who may contract COVID19 over the next couple of weeks due to body to body contact. I would hate for my people fighting for justice struggle later because of it. If you would like to help, let’s connect!”

By Tuesday, June 2, his GoFundMe was already up. “As thousands of people take to the streets to protest racial discrimination and the many Black Lives lost at the hands of injustice, we also have the unfortunate fact that this deadly pandemic is still upon us. The lives at risk of the injustice being fought against are also the most vulnerable to COVID-19. Many will not be in position to pay the inevitable cost associated with their brave efforts. This fund is to assist those that contract this disease while protesting and other protest related injuries as many are being attacked while speaking out,” the page’s description reads, adding “We haven’t been able to get ahead of COVID-19 thus far, but this is certainly another step in the right direction!”

And here we go!!!!https://t.co/M4VTgrjnpS — Chris Redd (@Reddsaidit) June 2, 2020

Redd’s fund will help with: testing in relation to COVID-19, treatment/hospital bills as related to COVID-19, injuries obtained while protesting, and bail relief and/or court expenses for protestors.

Over $100,000 has been raised at this time, with a goal of $250K. Donate here.