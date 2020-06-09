Sam Richardson, Chris Redd & More Demand Investigation Into The Second City [Details]

With the nation and parts of the world coming together to support #BlackLivesMatter, many companies are voicing the need for change and others are being called out. At this time, SNL‘s Chris Redd, Veep‘s Sam Richardson, and 17 others are demanding The Second City be investigated for racial discrimination and more.

From Deadline:

“Saturday Night Live‘s Chris Redd, Veep‘s Sam Richardson, Late Night With Seth Meyers writer Amber Ruffin and Space Force writer Aasia LaShay Bullock are among a group of 19 black alumni and current employees of The Second City improv company demanding an investigation into what they say is the comedy institution’s history of racism and sexual misconduct.”

“After last week’s resignation of Second City CEO and co-owner Andrew Alexander over accusations of institutional racism, the group of 19 current and former Second City associates have signed an open letter accusing the improv company of ‘erasure, racial discrimination, manipulation, pay inequity, tokenism, monetization of Black culture, and trauma-inducing experiences of Black artists…,’ Deadline adds.

See the full letter here. “As the artists whose names, images, and written material you still profit off of, we demand change,” the letter states, before going on to make a list of demands that include hiring an outside, independent HR firm. Thoughts?