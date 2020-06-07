Michael B. Jordan Gives Passionate Speech About Fixing The Racial Injustices In Hollywood

The protests for police brutality that were sparked by the murder of George Floyd on June 2 are creating change.

For nearly two weeks, people have marched across all 50 states and globally to end racial injustices. Outside of unfair treatment by the police, people of color face an uphill battle in many other aspects, from medical treatment to job conditions. And at a protest in Los Angeles at ICM Partner, actor Michael B Jordan gave an impassioned speech about the lack of brown faces in Hollywood.

While speaking, Jordan said he wants to put Hollywood “on notice,” as they need more Black people at all levels of the entertainment industry– from security to production staff.

“We’re in the heart of Hollywood right now,” he said. “One of the world’s most powerful industries. And I’m an active member of that. They need to go on notice. I’ve dedicated my production company to an inclusion rider. But it has to go beyond that. So to the brands that support me, all the productions and the studios… if you have any financial ties to the police, we have to look at our business. We have to stop hiring police. We have to cut off their support. That’s why I’m committing to hiring private security.”

The 33-year-old went on the explain that –like many others in his position have said recently– he’s ready to use his power to enact the change needed to see and as white people continue to appropriate Black stories and culture without benefit to us.

“You committed to 50/50 gender parity in 2020, where is the commitment to black hiring? Black content led by black executives, black consultants? Are you policing our storytelling as well? Let us bring our darkness to their light. Black culture. The sneakers, sports, comedic culture that you guys love so much; we dealt with discrimination at every turn, can you help fund black brands?”

Jordan played Oscar Grant in the Ryan Coogler’s somber Fruitvale Station, where he was exposed to police brutality and the lasting impact it left on him, and got the chance to learn more about injustices from a legal aspect in Just Mercy.