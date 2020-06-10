You Can Finally Cop Andre 3000’s “across cultures darker people suffer most. why?” Shirt & Benefit A Good Cause

Andre 3000 has been quiet on the music and publicity as of late.

But with all the political unrest and racial injustice issues plaguing the country, the musician has popped out to show his support with a new merch drop. Back in the summer of 2014, 3 Stacks was performing in Budapest when he wore a black jumpsuit that read, in big white bold letters on the front, “across cultures, darker people suffer most, why?”

Fans immediately aggravated towards the honesty and clarity of the statement, and shirts with the phrase began popping up, and was even worn by rapper Big KRIT. Now, Andre is making sure all his fans are getting a chance to rock a long sleeve t-shirt with the phrase and several others– which you can check out below:

breathe.

can one rest in peace & violence?

distractions from sadness.

have you stopped growing?

hiders of pain.

i pray there’s a god at the end of all this.

narcissistic Americans.

obviously oblivious.

ok, hand over the cure and stop playing.

passionate about compassion.

the hardest time of our lives.

which type of stereo are you?

All of the shirts feature a smaller print of words on the rear that lists his nicknames, “andre benjamin. andré. a3000. 3000.3. ab.”

“Something very important is happening all over the world, and it is happening to all of us. How does it make you feel? For 3 days, a selection of shirts inspired by a collection of my jumpsuits will be sold, and 100% of net proceeds will be donated to Movement for Black Lives to aid in their fight to end police brutality & racial injustice against Black people. This is only one piece in the war against systemic racism. It takes all of us. BLACK LIVES MATTER … at a minimum,” writes 3 stacks.

Movement for Black Lives is a group of self-proclaimed abolitionists that believe “prisons, police and all other institutions that inflict violence on Black people must be abolished and replaced by institutions that value and affirm the flourishing of Black lives.”

Cop your gear at Andre 3000’s site right now.