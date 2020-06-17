The Jersey Michael Jordan Rocked In The 1998 Eastern Conference Finals Expected To Sell For $500K

The jersey Michael Jordan donned in the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals is expected to hit the market on Monday.

The road red jersey Jordan wore in game three, and four in the series against the Indiana Pacers is expected to bring in roughly a cool $500,000.

“We expect this to set the all-time record for most valuable Jordan Jersey ever sold,” Ken Goldin, founder of Goldin Auctions, told TMZ Sports.

The previous high paid for a Bulls jersey was $288,000 last month during the hype from The Last Dance documentary. That jersey was a black No 23. jersey from the 1996-97 regular season.

Because Jordan is so widely regarded as the best, it’s no secret that anything he actually used in a game would go for crazy amounts of money. Still, the hysteria of the ESPN documentary took the memorabilia game to new heights.

Jordan memorabilia is always highly sought-after, but in the aftermath of The Last Dance, there seems to be increased interest in all things related to His Airness’ time with the Bulls. Of course, if you’ve watched the documentary, you’d know Jordan was involved in an epic series against the Pacers in 1998 before going on to win what would be his sixth and final championship.

In the documentary, we also learned that Jordan stayed out of politics and would rather focus on basketball. But with the current racial unrest in the United States, he broke his silence and opened up his wallet to the tune of $100 million.

“We have been beaten down (as African-Americans) for so many years. It sucks your soul. You can’t accept it anymore. This is a tipping point. We need to make a stand. We’ve got to be better as a society regarding race. Face up to your demons. Extend a hand. Understand the inequalities. Sure, it’s about bargaining for better policing, but it’s more. We have encountered racism to be somewhat acceptable in certain circles,” he told the Charlotte Observer.