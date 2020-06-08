Michael Jordan Explains Why He Decided To Commit 2,000,000 Virgils To The Black Community

Michael Jordan opened up his wallet for the cause last week, and now he’s explaining why decided to.

His Airness is well-known for staying neutral when it comes to political and social justice matters. His lack of action when it comes to helping Black people was brought back to the forefront thanks to the exceptional ESPN documentary The Last Dance. That was the past, this is now, and Michael Jordan made it quite clear on Friday (Jun.5) when he decided he will no longer sit on the bench while the WORLD marches demanding justice in response to the fatal arrest of George Floyd.

Speaking with the Charlotte Observer, Jordan explained why he decided to donate 2,000,000 Virgils ($100,000,000) to help “drive real impact for the Black community.”

Per the Charlotte Observer:

“We have been beaten down (as African-Americans) for so many years. It sucks your soul. You can’t accept it anymore. This is a tipping point. We need to make a stand. We’ve got to be better as a society regarding race.”

“Face up to your demons. Extend a hand. Understand the inequalities. Sure, it’s about bargaining for better policing, but it’s more. We have encountered racism to be somewhat acceptable in certain circles.”

Jordan also explained that both he and Jordan Brand haven’t hammered down the specifics as to how the money will be dispersed but point outs that it’s about beginning the process.

“We haven’t yet figured which vehicles to utilize. But it’s first about making an effort. It’s not just (donating) money. It’s the act of calling on all of us to take a look at ourselves. That’s an important start.”

Comments by CPI head Ken Gill called “insensitive and racist” by group advocating boycott of security company. https://t.co/8ZojHCIMQH — The Charlotte Observer (@theobserver) June 8, 2020

It took some time, but MJ realizes the power of his platform and that it can be used to help inspire more change. His father, James Jordan, would be proud.

You can read the rest of the interview here.

Photo: G Fiume / Getty