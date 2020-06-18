For The Youth: Pop Smoke’s Mom Announces ‘Shoot For The Stars’ Foundation [Details]

As Pop Smoke’s family mourns his untimely death, they’re also paying it forward with a new foundation for inner city youth.

‘Shoot For The Stars’ was established by the rapper, prior to his passing, and will be led by his mom.

“The foundation is meant to inspire inner city youth to do just what the name states, ‘shoot for the stars,’ and help urban youth everywhere turn their pain into champagne by making their dreams a reality,” Ms. Jackson said.

“As [Bashar] traveled around the city, he realized that the technology he had access to during his school years was not the norm for urban schools,” she continued, adding “It was great fun brainstorming and planning [Shoot for the Stars] with him. I am looking forward to working with the team he put together before he was so tragically taken from us.”

See the full announcement below. Pop Smoke died in February of this year, after he was shot and killed in California. His killers are still at large. May Pop rest in peace.