Apple Begins To Reclose Stores As Coronavirus Cases Spike

The last few weeks have seen America return to some sort of normal, but that comes with a risk.

People have questioned if it’s really safe to open up establishments or if the motive is just fixing the dismal economy. And now, Apple has decided to close its stores once again as coronavirus cases begin to rise across the United States after it peaked in many cities back in April.

The Cupertino-based tech giant announced the news via Bloomberg.

“Due to current Covid-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas,” an Apple spokesman shared Friday in a statement. “We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation, and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.”

The stores to be closed are in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina, four states that are seeing the highest seven-day average of new coronavirus infections since the pandemic took root in the U.S. In Florida alone, the local economy opened up on May 4. The spike began a month later as the State’s Department of Health reported more than 4,000 new Covid-19 diagnoses on Friday, June 19, with a 12% positive test rate.

Initially, Apple closed all of its stores in China, and when the outbreak began to hit the States, it followed suit as one of the first retailers to make such a radical decision.

Peep all of the stores closing below, and don’t be surprised if other franchises began to follow suit.

Florida

– Waterside Shops

– Coconut Point

North Carolina

– Southpark

– Northlake Mall

South Carolina

– Haywood Mall

Arizona

– Chandler Fashion Center

– Scottsdale Fashion Square

– Arrowhead

– SanTan Village

– Scottsdale Quarter

– La Encantada