The Hyped Up Jordan X Dior Apparel Collection Finally Has A Release Date

Many states around the country (including some who shouldn’t) have entered Phase 2 of reopening.

That means you can finally begin to go back to outdoor dining, your work offices, in-store shopping, barbershops, places of worship– and if you’re a sneakerhead its time to start wearing all the heat that’s dropped over the last 3 months that sadly sat in the back of your closet. And now, yet another coveted summer release will possibly grace your doorstep. According to WWD, the much anticipated $2,000 Air Jordan 1 X Dior is expected to drop soon and will “take the form of an exclusive online experience.”

Now, no one really knows what that means, but since new info regarding the sneaker has been limited, it’s welcomed to hear that some sort of scaled release is expected. Back in March, Jordan and Dior made a joint statement stating that the release would be pushed back because of the coronavirus.

Some good news is that if you were also looking to cop the matching apparel collection, it’ll be available for purchase on July 8. Previewed back in March, the clothes are muted blues, blacks, and tans and includes shorts, suits, ties, zip-up jackets, chunky sweaters, silk scarves, and socks– most of which have the Jordan Wings logo prominently emblazoned. The collection will be available at Dior locations at Beverly Hills Rodeo, Miami Design District, New York Soho, and New York 57th Street.

“Every collaboration we do starts from a genuine connection and desire to expand the dimensions of each brand through creativity and design innovation,” says Martin Lotti, Jordan Brand’s Design VP of the collab. “Our partnership with Maison Dior will offer a new look into the style of basketball and blend high-end streetwear with luxury fashion. We will pay homage to both brands’ rich iconography and draw inspiration from our heritage.”

The Jordan 1 pays homage to the French luxury brand with the iconic Dior gray and has DIOR printed on the bottom, which you can see through the icy blue soles that sneakerheads can never get enough of. Hopefully, the uber-expensive sneakers drop sooner rather than later.