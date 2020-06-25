LeBron James & Maverick Carter Raise $100 Million For New Media Company

LeBron James continues to make major moves and solidify his off-the-court legacy.

Alongside his business partner Maverick Carter, he teamed up to raise over $100 million from investors like Elisabeth Murdoch and Guggenheim Partners.

The childhood friends are planning to consolidate their media companies into a single conglomerate, SpringHill, which has a purpose of serving as a multifaceted platform to empower Black creators and audiences. The fundraiser was facilitated by Guggenheim, the production company founded by Elisabeth Murdoch herself. The fundraiser closed in March, the same day the NBA paused because of the coronavirus pandemic–proving that LeBron James has been keeping himself busy off the court.

SpringHill Entertainment is the driving force behind NBC’s “The Wall” game show and is also a key contributor in Space Jam: A New Legacy” sequel, which stars James himself. The movie is set to come out in July 2021. Uninterrupted, another James media venture partnered with Bleacher Report to produce “The Shop,” which currently airs on HBO. SpringHill will oversee all of these media ventures, including the growing Uninterrupted LLC.

NEW: LeBron James is building a new media company that aims to give a voice to Black creators and consumers who’ve been pandered to, ignored, or underserved https://t.co/Eis5YVi6dd — 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗸 (@BW) June 25, 2020

SpringHill Co. is chaired by LeBron James himself while Maverick Carter serves as the CEO. Joining them on their executive board is Elisabeth Murdoch, CIO of Guggenheim, Scott Minerd, Serena Williams, Marc Rowen, Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino, chairman of the Boston Red Sox, Tom Werner, and investment banker Paul Wachter.

If the board of SpringHill is any indication, the company should be a force when it comes to promoting quality content and driving diversity in the business and media industries.

“I’ve always wanted to use the platform of basketball to empower those around me. Now I’m incredibly excited about the opportunity to build a company that empowers creators, consumers, and everything it touches,” James said in a statement. “The SpringHill Company defines empowerment. You see it in the team we’ve built, the stories we tell, and the community our work will serve.”

The name SpringHill is a nod to King James’ roots, as its the name Akron, Ohio public housing complex he grew up in.