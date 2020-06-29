Jordan Brand Unveils Heat-Filled Fall 2020 Retro Collection

We probably won’t be allowed outside until the Fall, and Jordan Brand will have you covered when the time comes.

As expected, Jordan announced a bunch of new kicks that will be available to cop come September– and there are even some exclusive options for the women in your life. Save for the Air Jordan I HI OG CO.JP, which was initially released in 2001 exclusively in Japan, the rest of the collection gives us fresh takes on some of the most iconic silhouettes, including 1s, 3s, 5s, 6s, 12s, and 14s.

The standouts are, of course, the aforementioned 1s, but good luck getting your hands on a pair of green suede 5s with a black sole and yellow highlights that are nearly identical to the Oregon Ducks edition.

“Continuing the celebration of the Air Jordan V 30th anniversary…the model also includes the OG lace lock and translucent outsole and is completed by a woven jock tag on the heel,” explains Nike.

Another, is the 13s with green suede along the sides and heel that are fit to be a Ray Allen PE. If green isn’t your vibe, there’s also the 14s with royal blue detailing or the indigo-dyed 12s that are strikingly similar to the Obsidians.

The real winners of this collection are the women or men with small enough feet. Those who fit the bill will have the ability to purchase a pair of 1s that are reminiscent of 2019’s Satin Black Toes remixed with a genuine leather snakeskin pattern. But the pair that most people will wish came in bigger sizes is the white and cement grey 3s with yellow detailing that Jordan has dubbed laser orange. To round out the woman collection is a heavily remixed pair of 6s with more materials then we can name and positive messages on the sock liner that read “Be Kind,” “Embrace Uniqueness” and “Spread Love.”

Peep detailed shots of the entire collection below as we await official release dates.