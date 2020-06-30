NBA Planning To Paint “Black Lives Matter” On Courts Once Season Resumes In Orlando

Black Lives Matter is being painted all over the streets of the United States.

It all started in Washington, D.C., when Mayor Muriel Bowser, allowed for the mural to be completed on the streets that are just two blocks north of the White House. Since then, the England Premier League put Black Lives Matter on all 20 teams jerseys along with a “BLM” patch on the sleeve.

Now, it is being reported that the NBA will be showing on-court support for Black Lives Matter when the season resumes next month. There are reports that the league has decided to paint “Black Lives Matter” on both sidelines on every court that will be used at Walt Disney Resorts for the remainder of this season.

The NBA and NBPA are planning to allow players to replace the last name on their jerseys with statement on social justice, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 28, 2020

This move comes after the league has begun to put their words of support for Black Lives Matter into action. Shams Charania reported that the NBA and NBPA are heavily considering to allow players to replace the space that would usually occupy their last name, with statements that address social justice issues. Memphis Grizzley Ja Morant even joked that he would have the back of his jersey read “F*ck 12,” which is slang for law enforcement. He quickly apologized, clarifying that “We NEED good cops to step up and make sure other cops are not abusing their power.”

Something interesting to note is that there’s a distinction in the group Black Lives Matter and the statement black lives matter.

Just last week, there was some confusion between two establishments that use the BLM Moniker. One, of course, is to support those protesting and fighting for change, while the other is dubbed Black Lives Matter Foundation, run by founder Robert Ray Barnes, and its primary goal is “bringing the community and police closer together.”

Nonetheless, while this is a cool move of support, we will see how the NBA continues to support the movement of dismantling the racial injustices in America.