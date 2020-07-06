Billionaire Boys Club Adds Some Color To Your Summertime Face Mask Rotation

If you’re taking your mask rotation as serious as your sneaker rotation, major props to you.

And if you’ve been waiting on Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream to join the mask game, then you’re in luck. BBC has officially dropped a collection of five face coverings with vibrant patterns to help you get your socially distanced ‘fits off this summer.

One features Billionaire Boys Club’s classic ice cream illustration with a pastel turquoise background and those infamous cherry eyes we’ve come to love. Other prints include the leaping dog, colored in red, yellow, and black and a multicolored one. But if the typical BBC motifs aren’t your vibe, there’s also a toothy grin you can also cop in red, blue, or orange.

The best part about the masks is that they’re relatively affordable at just $25 at FEATURE’s website. On BBC’s official site, there are a few offerings as well, including an American flag version of the astronaut logo and more toned down options that, with purchase, help those affected by the pandemic.

“FOR EACH MASK PURCHASED, WE WILL DONATE A PORTION OF YOUR PROCEEDS TOWARDS LOCAL NYCHA RENT SUBSIDIZATION EFFORTS, TO ASSIST THOSE FINANCIALLY AFFECTED BY COVID19,” reads the product page.

BBC has also stepped up to do its part in fighting against systemic racism by collaborating with The Hundreds to raise some funds.

“In an effort to bring awareness to the mental health crisis surrounding our current social climate, we partnered with The Hundreds to release a special Black Lives Matter t-shirt,” said the press release. “The tee features both brands’ iconic logos facing each other in symbolic solidarity.”

The t-shirt was only available for 48 hours, but all the proceeds went to Black Lives Matter and The Black Mental Health Alliance.

Peep all the masks below.