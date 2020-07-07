DeSean Jackson Apologizes After Posting Anti-Semitic Remarks Attributed To Hitler On Instagram

DeSean Jackson has found himself in a precarious position following anti-semitic quotes on his Instagram and then doubling down and attempting to defend his position.

D Jax posted a quote that has been widely attributed to Adolf Hitler, then he turned around and endorsed a speech from Louis Farrakhan who “routinely accuses Jews of manipulating the US government and controlling the levers of world power.”

The quote stated, “… the Jews will blackmail America. [They] will extort America, their plan for world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they were.”

After the quote came into question, Jackson posted this in attempts to clarify his statements.

“Anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way,” Jackson wrote. “I have no hatred in my heart towards no one!! Equality equality.”

If a white player said anything about AA’s as outrageous as what Desean Jackson said about Jews tonight there would at least be a serious conversation about cutting him and a need for a team meeting to discuss. Which would be totally appropriate. Absolutely indefensible. — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) July 7, 2020

Joe Banner, former president of the Philadelphia Eagles, was among the first and most harsh critics of Jackson.

“If a white player said anything about [African Americans] as outrageous as what DeSean Jackson said about Jews tonight there would at least be a serious conversation about cutting him and a need for a team meeting to discuss,” Banner, who is Jewish, tweeted Monday night. “Which would be totally appropriate. Absolutely indefensible.”

Jackson also had some harsh words for Melinda Gates, who said the nation’s most vulnerable people must get the vaccine first to which Jackson responded ““Disgusting ass ppl !! You get the vaccination first.. dumb broad !!”

Someone must have tapped Jackson to let him know he was utterly wrong in his views, and he’s already apologized in a two-minute video he posted on Instagram.

“I just want to first off extend an apology on behalf of me and what I stand for because … I never want to put any race down or any people down,” Jackson said in the video. “My post was definitely not intended for anybody of any race to feel any type of way, especially the Jewish community. What I posted, I definitely didn’t mean it to the extent that you guys took it, and I just wanted to let you guys know that I’m, you know, very apologetic, and I just want you guys to understand that it never was intended … to put any race down or any religion down.

Peep the entire video above as we wait to see if this affects his standing with the Philadelphia Eagles.