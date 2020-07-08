Stephen Jackson Says DeSean Jackson Is “Speaking The Truth” With Anti-Semitic Hitler Quote

DeSean Jackson may have deleted the antisemitic statements from his social media, but now another athlete had doubled down.

Stephen Jackson, the retired NBA player, has come out in support of Jackson’s original comments, which were posted to his Instagram story and featured a quote he attributed to Hitler that said white Jewish people “will blackmail America. [They] will extort America, their plan for world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they were.”

The Philadelphia Eagles, who currently employ DeSean, and is owned by a Jewish man, called the posts “offensive, harmful and absolutely appalling.”

Steph believes that DeSean was “speaking the truth” with the offensive posts and was just trying to teach people about differing views.

“So I just read a statement that the Philadelphia Eagles posted regarding DeSean Jackson’s comments. He was trying to educate himself, educate people, and he’s speaking the truth. Right? He’s speaking the truth,” he said in an Instagram video that has since been deleted. “You know he don’t hate nobody, but he’s speaking the truth of the facts that he knows and trying to educate others.”

Stephen Jackson says Desean Jackson is speaking the truth pic.twitter.com/giPOBFYoU9 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 7, 2020

He went on to insinuate that the Eagles are hypocritical because a white player on the team, Riley Cooper, called a Black security guard at a Kenny Chesney concert in 2013 the N-word with little to no repercussions. He received a five-year extension during the 2014 offseason but was later released in 2016.

“But y’all don’t want us to educate ourselves. If it’s talking about the Black race, y’all ain’t saying nothing about it. They killing us, police killing us and treating us like s—, racism at an all-time high, but ain’t none of you NFL owners spoke up on that, ain’t none of you teams spoke up on that. But the same team had a receiver [Riley Cooper] who said the word n—– publicly! They gave him an extension! I play for the Big3. We have a Jewish owner. He understands where we stand and some of the things we say, but it’s not directed to him. It’s the way we’ve been treated.”

After deleting the video, he posted this statement to his Instagram:

Jackson has been on the front lines of the Black Lives Matter movement and protests because of his close relationship with fellow Texas native George Floyd.

RELATED STORIES