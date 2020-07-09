A Reason For The Madness?: Kanye West Reportedly Going Through A Severe Bipolar Episode

Could Kanye West’s recent puzzling behavior be a direct result of his bipolar disorder?

According to TMZ, a source close to Kanye West claims that is indeed the case. The celebrity gossip site is reporting that West is currently in the middle of a “serious bipolar episode,” and his family is very concerned it is affecting his decision making and resulting in the bizarre things he is saying.

Per TMZ:

Our Kanye sources tell us, he suffers a serious bout with his bipolar disorder, usually once a year … and our sources say Kanye’s in the midst of one now.

As you know, Ye announced he’s running for president via Twitter over the weekend, and also did a rambling interview with Forbes … which drew harsh criticism, confusion, and concern.