A Reason For The Madness?: Kanye West Reportedly Going Through A Severe Bipolar Episode

Could Kanye West’s recent puzzling behavior be a direct result of his bipolar disorder?
According to TMZ, a source close to Kanye West claims that is indeed the case. The celebrity gossip site is reporting that West is currently in the middle of a “serious bipolar episode,” and his family is very concerned it is affecting his decision making and resulting in the bizarre things he is saying.
Per TMZ:
Whether that’s the case or not, Ye has been out here making his case for his for a potential run at the White House that people like Jamie Foxx considers “bullsh*t.” West has had time to kick it with his buddy Elon Musk who supports West running for president as well.
Ye’s mental diagnosis could explain his recent nonsensical Forbe’s interview in which he couldn’t detail any policy plans, claimed he had the coronavirus, dumped Donald Trump, and believes the government wants to put microchips inside of people.
West also noted during his legendary TMZ Live visit where he boneheadedly claimed that “slavery was choice” revealed that he was not taking his bipolar meds. The billionaire who also benefited from Paycheck Protection Loans also claimed that medicine stifled his creativity.
Keep in mind also that Kanye is gearing up to drop another album, so this could be one hell of a promo run. When it comes to Kanye West, who the hell knows what is going on at this point. If he is indeed suffering through a severe bipolar episode, we hope his family, mainly his wife, who seems to be enabling his behavior, reels him in and gets him the help he needs.
Photo: Consolidated News Pictures / Getty