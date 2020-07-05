Is Kanye West Really Running For President?

If you thought 2020 couldn’t get any wackier, it just did.

After toying with the idea for the past few years, it appears that Kanye West has decided to throw his hat into the ring and join the race for the next president of the United States. While most people were trying to enjoy their July 4 while still social distancing under a barrage of fireworks, Mr. West took to Twitter to drop the news.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” he wrote. “I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION .”

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Kanye is a master troll, so no one is sure just how serious he is about the bid. Remember, whenever Ye is active on socials, it’s because he’s got something he wants to sell his fans and drama usually helps. Back in 2016, he got into a social media spat with Wiz Khalifa just to end up releasing The Life Of Pablo and often spazzes out just to drop a new colorway of Yeezys days later. Just last week, the Chicago rapper was on Twitter for #WestDayEver where he announced he’s working with Dr. Dre, dropped a new Travis Scott-assisted track, and shocked everyone with his GAP partnership. So the presidential announcement could be linked to the wave of social clout Kanye is currently riding.

At the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, he said he had decided to run for president in 2020. Then in 2018, he changed his mind and decided politics weren’t for him, tweeting, “My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative.”

My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!! — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

But last November he changed his mind and pushed the date back, saying he would actually run come 2024. West is known for making shocking announcements that never come to fruition like albums and clothing brands, but running for President is undoubtedly the largest. For starters, the structure of American politics is not in his favor. The Republicans are likely putting all their weight behind Trump for the second election in a row, and the Democrats are doing the same for Joe Biden. If Kanye decided to run as an independent, time is certainly not on his side because he’ll have to petition each state to have his name printed on the general election ballot by November. Each state has different qualifications– some need just 500 signatures while others need thousands from each congressional district. Another roadblock for Kanye is he hasn’t even officially registered on the Federal Election of Commission’s website. Hilariously the only Wests on there is “Kanye Deez Nutz West,” who listed his address as “1977 Gold Digger Ave., Suite Yeezus and has currently raised no money.

The chances of an independent president actually winning is super rare too– the only president to ever win independently was George Washington. So, while 43-year-old West does have the deck stacked against him, never doubt the power of celebrity.