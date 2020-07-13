Ball Is Life: Nike Celebrates East Coast and West Coast Hoops With Upcoming Air Force Ones

As the Nike Air Force 1 craze continues to dominate streetwear, Nike has another offering to add to your collection.

As stay-at-home orders continue to be lifted in some parts of the country and others are getting stricter, the swoosh has two white-based Forces to pay homage to streetball. One represents Drew League, which is a pro–am basketball league held every summer in Los Angeles that started in 1973. Not only are some top tier no-name talents birthed here, but its popularity rose when NBA players began regularly participating. The sneaker is entirely white, save for the scripted Drew League logo hit on the ankle and tongue tab.

The other is dedicated to the East coast, dubbed the NY VS NY, its upper is white with a black pebbled leather swoosh, NY VS NY logo on the heel, and a black outsole to complete the clean look. But to make the homage to NY streetball, Nike made things even more authentic with patches for the tongue that read the names of iconic parks and leagues throughout the five boroughs. The patches include shout outs to West 4th, Uptown Challenge, Lincoln Park, and Dyckman World.

Both the NY vs NY and Drew League versions of the Air Force 1 release July 17 on nike.com and the SNKRS app in North America. This is better than we can say for fans of the Puerto Rico Air Forces that were recently scrapped due to a design issue after an initial launch was planned for June 2.

“Nike is removing the shoe from the marketplace, as it was intended to be a re-release of the Air Force 1 Low Puerto Rico from 2000 and the final product does not accurately reflect the original design,” read the statement.

Peep detailed shots below