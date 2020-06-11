Nike Officially Cancels This Year’s “Puerto Rico” Air Force 1s

If you were looking forward to copping the Puerto Rico Air Force 1, then this news is going to be pretty upsetting.

They were allegedly supposed to drop on June 2, but when that day came and went, sneakersheads were suspicious. And once Complex reached out to Nike, it was confirmed that the release would be completely cancelled.

“Nike is removing the shoe from the marketplace, as it was intended to be a re-release of the Air Force 1 Low Puerto Rico from 2000 and the final product does not accurately reflect the original design,” read the statement.

Once the leaked images hit the internet, it was clear that the flag on the tongue tab was completely backwards, which may be the issue. The kicks feature a super clean premium white leather upper, navy sockliner and rubber outsole, and a coquí printed on the footbed.

Sadly, this isn’t the only summer plans being ruined, as the lively Puerto Rican Day Parade –which was set to take place on June 14–has also been canceled by Mayor Bill de Blasio because of the coronavirus lockdown. A 90-minute celebration of Puerto Rican Heritage will still take place this Sunday but that legendary Fifth Ave stroll can’t be matched.

For those looking forward to this kicks, this misstep probably stings a bit harder since Nike canceled the release last year too. The 2019 kicks of the same name had to be scrapped because the Mola print used represents the Panamanian community and not the intended people of Puerto Rico. Hopefully, Nike is able to get this right or make up for it next year with an even better release.