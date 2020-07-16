Sigh: Kanye West Is Still Running For President, Officially On Presidential Ballot In Oklahoma

Just when we thought Kanye West smartened up and gave up on his presidential ambitions, he hits us with the aht aht aht.

The nightmare that is 2020 just won’t let up. AP is reporting that Kanye West has officially qualified to be on Oklahoma’s presidential ballot, making the first state he has met requirements before the filing deadline.

According to the AP, a representative for West paid the $35,000 filing fee and filed the necessary paperwork for state’s Nov. 3 presidential ballot just missing the state’s Wednesday deadline, Misha Mohr, Oklahoma Board of Elections spokeswoman revealed. West is one of three independent candidates who filed, including concert pianist Jade Simmons and cryptocurrency entrepreneur Brock Pierce.

This eye-rolling and disheartening development follow a day of confusing news on Wednesday (Jul.16) with people eager to know whether if he was in or hopefully out of the presidential race. New York Magazine’s Intelligencer initially reported that Steve Kramer, an adviser for West’s “campaign,” saying “he’s out” and claiming that he and the rest of the staff that Kanye hired were “disappointed” with the decision.

TMZ came through the bad news stating that Ye’s “bullsh*t” campaign as Jamie Foxx so eloquently put was not dead and that he filed a “Statement of Organization,” indicating that the “Kanye 2020 committee will serve as the “Principal Campaign Committee.”

Kanye filed the first form required by the FEC Wednesday — Form 1, Statement of Organization — declaring that the Kanye 2020 committee will serve as the “Principal Campaign Committee” with West as its candidate. The party is listed as BDY … which Ye’s said stands for the Birthday Party.

BREAKING: Kanye West has filed with the FEC to run for President. Recent nationwide polls have him at 2%. pic.twitter.com/pJFBVolGp7 — United for the People 🥁 (@people4kam) July 15, 2020

Kanye did thankfully missed the deadline to file for Florida, which is a crucial battleground state in the upcoming presidential election.

This upcoming presidential election is an important one with much at stake and lives on the line literally due to the coronavirus pandemic hammering the United States. Understandably, a lot of people fear West throwing his name in the presidential race could take away Black votes from Joe Biden, but a recent poll that included Ye in it told a different story. Instead of hurting the former VP, Ye hurt his old buddy, Donald Trump’s chances.

National Poll:

Biden 48% (+8)

Trump 40%

Jorgensen (L) 1%

Hawkins (G) 1% When @kanyewest included in the poll:

Biden 48% (+9)

Trump 39%

West 2%

Jorgensen (L) 2%

Hawkins (G) 1%@RedfieldWilton (July 9) — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) July 13, 2020

We sincerely hope people are NOT considering voting for West, who, according to people close to him, is currently going through a severe bipolar episode. If that is the case, he doesn’t need to be in the White House, which he claimed in a nonsensical Forbes interview he would model after Wakanda, the fictional land from Black Panther.

