Well That Was Fast: Kanye West Reportedly Drops Out Of The Presidential Race

As quickly they come, quickly they go.

That old cliche couldn’t be more relevant than with Kanye West and his two-week-long quest to become President of the United States of America.

Kanye West took to Twitter to unveil his campaign points. He preached anti-vaccination as well as doubling-down on his anti-abortion stance by tweeting and deleting a photo of a six-month-old fetus. Seeing as how a good portion of his fans is probably liberal, this caused an even deeper divide amongst his fanbase. Kanye already missed his opportunity to get his name on the ballot in six states, and he was in a frenzy trying to get it done in Florida. According to New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Kanye decided it was too much, and he has decided to drop out of the race.

It had been reported that Kanye has taken the proper steps to officially have his name included on the ballot as a third-party candidate. Kayne and his team have been canvasing throughout the state of Florida, hoping to secure the necessary 132,781 signatures to have his name added to the ballot.

Kanye’s team hired Steve Kramer to help with his campaign to be added to the ballot, Kramer is the one who let it be known that Ye and his team were working this past weekend in the state of Florida.

“He’s out,” he said. “I’ll let you know what I know once I get all our stuff canceled. We had over 180 people out there today,” said Kramer.

“I have nothing good or bad to say about Kanye,” added Kramer. “Everyone has their personal decision about why they make decisions. Running for president has to be one of the hardest things for someone to actually contemplate at that level.”

Everybody was not happy to see Kanye on the ballot, mainly because he would be splitting votes from the Democratic party and Joe Biden, thereby increasing the likelihood Trump would win a reelection bid. Of course, that made Trump very happy. But according to TMZ, a recent national poll that showed Ye had no shot at winning the presidential election only pulling 2% of voters of 2,000 polled.

In fact, the poll didn’t hurt Biden’s chance to win, it increased it because when Ye was included, the orange menaces’ chances went down from 40% to 39%.

National Poll:

Biden 48% (+8)

Trump 40%

Jorgensen (L) 1%

Hawkins (G) 1% When @kanyewest included in the poll:

Biden 48% (+9)

Trump 39%

West 2%

Jorgensen (L) 2%

Hawkins (G) 1%@RedfieldWilton (July 9) — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) July 13, 2020

It has also been reported that Kanye was going a severe bipolar episode when he made the decision to run for president.

Regardless this is good news if you ask us. Jamie Foxx was right on the money when he called West’s bid for the White House bullsh*t. This upcoming election isn’t a joke and needs to be taken very seriously because there is a lot at stake. We won’t be shocked if Kanye decides to pull this stunt again for the 2024 election.

Photo: Rich Fury/VF20 / Getty