Kanye West Reveals He Is Trying To Divorce Kim Kardashian In Bizarre Twitter Rant

Kanye West and his Twitter fingers were at it once again.

If you thought Kanye West was done “speaking his mind” following his eyebrow-raising Twitter meltdown on Monday (Jul.20), you were dead wrong. We almost made it through the day without a Yeezy meltdown, but around 11:30 PM, West let off a series of now-deleted tweets that had everyone saying holy sh*t.

In his latest tweetstorm, West accused his wife, Kim Kardashian West, of trying to sleep with Meek Mill and claimed he has been trying to divorce her. In one tweet, he said “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf [sic] for ‘prison reform,” seemingly referring to the criminal justice reform summit that both Kardashian and Mill attended in November 2018.

He followed that up by saying, “Meek is man and was respectful. That’s my dog. Kim was out of line. I’m worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through christ. But y’all ain’t listen to MJ, and now y’all believe them ???”

What?

He wasn’t done either. He once set this his crosshairs on his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, or as he referred to her in the tweet “Kris Jong-Un” accusing of her engaging in “White Supremacy” and along with Kim trying to force him to get psychiatric help.

What I Imagined When Kanye Said Kris Jong-Un pic.twitter.com/4ayKA9WCoY — Manny➐ (@Manny_Pain) July 22, 2020

“They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me,” West tweet. He further elaborated, “Kris and Kim put out a statement without my approval… that’s not what a wife should do. White supremacy.”

To end the bizarre rant, West also revealed that Lil Baby is currently his favorite rapper, but the “Woah” crafter won’t do a song with him.

Since we are on the topic of music, West is currently holed up in his studio in Cody, Wyoming working on his album DONDA which will now have a movie with it while at the same time letting the tweets fly.

DONDA: WITH CHILD new album and movie this Friday pic.twitter.com/eHX1vGm5C2 — ye (@kanyewest) July 22, 2020

We sincerely hope this man gets the helps he needs. He may not want it, but he is crying out for it.

Photo: Pierre Suu / Getty