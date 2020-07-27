Rare Game-Worn Rookie Michael Jordan Jersey Could Fetch As Much As $500,000 At Auction

ESPN’s The Last Dance documentary may have ended months ago, but the Micahel Jordan memorabilia is still going for astronomical prices.

But this time its not just a rookie card, it’s a coveted jersey that Jordan wore during his 1984-85 rookie season with the Chicago Bulls. The super rare jersey –which includes his autograph across the chest– has finally hit the auction block at Goldin’s for a hefty price. The starting bid was $75,000 with an $80,000 current bid, which is sure to skyrocket with 26 days still left in the auction.

Goldin Auction also gave a detailed account of the condition of the jersey.

“This size 42 Rawlings all mesh red road jersey was worn by Jordan during his rookie season and has “Chicago” silk-screened across the chest in cursive script and Jordan’s famous number “23” is heat-pressed in black and white on the left front center. The open shoulders and collar are lined with a ribbed material featuring white, black and red color patterns. The back of the jersey has “JORDAN” in all white with his number “23” in black and white all heat-pressed on the mesh material,” reads the auction page. “The Rawlings size 42 tag is sewn on the inside back collar and this jersey displays moderate game use, which is consistent with Jordan gamers from that era. Some of the wear on this jersey includes a mark on the top of the “J” and puckering to the anchor stitching where the Rawlings tag attached to the neck.

In Jordan’s rookie season, he averaged 28.2 points per game, led the Bulls to a playoff appearance, and was rookie of the year after being a standout at UNC and being brushed off by the Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers.

People have been spending tons of money on sports memorabilia lately– just last week a LeBron James rookie card from 2003-2004 sold for more than $1.845 million.

“If we were talking about a T206 Honus Wagner, or a 1952 Mickey Mantle, it probably wouldn’t be that much news,” Ken Goldin, founder of Goldin Auctions, explained. “But when you’re talking about a card that was literally produced 17 years ago and is for a guy still playing in the NBA, it’s just shocking news to a lot of people. It’s really where my particular industry has been going for several years.”

If you’re interested in checking out the auction, see it here.