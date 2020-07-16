Rare Air: 11 Pairs Of Michael Jordan’s Game-Worn and Player-Exclusive Sneakers Are Going Up for Auction

With The Last Dance still fresh in the minds of sneakerheads, sports fanatics, and documentary junkies, they all know how important Michael Jordan‘s footwear was.

For the past few months, auctions of game-worn footwear have received more press as the price skyrockets. But the latest lots to go up for auction is like nothing we’ve seen before. Through a partnership with Stadium Goods, auction house Christie’s will host Original Air: Michael Jordan Game-Worn and Player Exclusive Sneaker Rarities, which consists of 11 game-worn sneakers rocked during his illustrious career.

“As the leading Luxury auction house, Christie’s is honored to partner with Stadium Goods, the world’s premier marketplace for sneakers and streetwear, for a series of sales beginning this July with ‘Original Air,’” said Aline Sylla-Walbaum, the Global Managing Director of Luxury at Christie’s. “This highly-curated sale marks Christie’s entry into a new collecting category that merges sports’ history, art, fashion, and contemporary lifestyle following the great success of our Hype sale in December 2019.”

Of the 11 pair that will be auctioned off, the only three that have been announced are a hi-top pair of Air Ships that were worn during a 1984 game, a pair of Olympics 7s worn during a gold medal game against Croatia in ’92 and later gifted to a receptionist at the hotel the USA team stayed at, and lastly, a pair of Chicago 14s worn during practice for Jordan’s final Chicago Bulls appearance. The pairs are expected to go for $50,000 – 70,000, $350,000 – 550,000, and just $6,000-8000. And like all of Jordan’s kicks, the left is 13.5 and the right 13. The other eight pairs are expected to be revealed on July 23, with the bidding beginning on July 30 and wrapping up on August 13.

A portion of proceeds from one of the sales will be given to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF) whose goal is “through litigation, advocacy, and public education, LDF seeks structural changes to expand democracy, eliminate disparities, and achieve racial justice in a society that fulfills the promise of equality for all Americans.”

