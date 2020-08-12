These Cement Jordan 4 Sculptures Are The Perfect Addition To Upgrade Your Home Decor

If you’re tired of copping sneakers in quarantine and not having a chance to rock them other than for trips to this grocery store, this latest drop might help.

With it being such a weird time in the world, people are forced to not see their loved ones for months at a time or take part in the hobbies that they once loved– and that includes sneakerheads heading to their local store to pick up a fresh pair. But thanks to mixed-media artist and designer Matthew Senna, your favorite sneakers can now be art in your home. We’re all home so much now that you may have noticed your crib could use some decorating, and a cement replica of an Air Jordan 4 could be exactly what’s missing.

Senna’s decision to use cement as a molding material isn’t just so it looks cool, but it also pays homage to the original colorway of the 4.

“Cement was part of the original colorway of the sneaker. There is also this connection to the street that comes to mind,” said Senna of the material choice. “Cement and that silhouette brings me back to the days of going to play ball on the cement courts in my hometown around my school.”

The New Jersey native is into sneakers himself, and it began in 2012 when he started bronzing Air Jordans, which were appreciated by the likes of Usher, Drake, DJ Khaled, Jay-Z, and Common. He’s put on his own exhibitions around the world– from Atlanta, Japan, and even NYC for Air Max Con.

“Senna continues to evolve his work and story through experimentation of material, subjects, and experience, showcasing his pieces in national and international shows. His focus in art, is to create pieces of elegance and uniqueness, with intricate and profound stories behind each,” reads his website.

Unfortunately, the pieces of art, –which can cost anywhere from $250 for a resin Air Jordan 1 to $9,450 for a bronzed Jordan 13– are all sold out on his site. But for a chance to cop the upcoming Cement Jordan 4 from his Study 004 collection, they go on sale August 14. 250 pairs of the white resin version are set to drop while just 50 pairs of the cement version with both coming in at for $450. Stay locked to the Network app.