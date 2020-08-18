LIl Durk Addresses “Laugh Now Cry Later” Allegedly Calling Tekashi 6ix9ine A “Rat”

Fans are still talking about Drake’s Lil Durk assisted single “Laugh Now Cry Later,” which was introduced with a very entertaining video full of meme-worthy moments. Fans couldn’t help but notice that two rappers caught some strays on the track as well.

Listeners quickly dissected the track, analyzing the bars with some people thinking the 6 God took a swipe at Kanye West. One lyric in particular which really has folks talking was from Durk with many believing the Chicago rapper used his time on the single to diss the habitual troll, Tekashi 6ix9ine. Durk stopped by Power 106 and discussed the rumor, and he didn’t confirm or deny he did take a shot at the informant.

On the song, Durk rapped, “I’m in the trenches, relax / Can you not play that lil’ boy in the club? ‘Cause we do not listen to rats,” possible referencing to 6ix9ine becoming a federal informant and snitching on EVERYONE. Durk didn’t directly say he was dissing the “TROLLZ” rapper but says his “rat” bar was more of an “if the shoe fits, wear it” situation.

“Whoever make music and rat, I’m talking to you. It can be one person, two people, three people, I’m talking to your ass. If the shoe fits, wear it. ‘Cause yo ass is not gettin’ played in the club where I am.”

Heard you, Durk.

Durk hasn’t kept his disdain for 6ix9ine a secret announcing he wouldn’t work with or mingle with Tekashi because he felt he would have to look over his shoulder. You can watch Durk tell the story himself in the post below.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty