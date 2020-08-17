Of Course, Kanye West Brings Back Sunday Service, Don’t Fall For The Jig Though

If you miss Sunday Service, well, this news should sit well with you.

Kanye West took some time off from his bootleg presidential campaign and decided to bring back his Sunday Service series at his Wyoming ranch. Now, if you’re wondering if there were safety precautions taken because of the whole global pandemic situation, there were. West revealed in a series of Tweets that test his traveling choir’s health was of the utmost importance, and necessary steps were taken to keep them safe.

“Praise God. We would like to thank our staff for making sure all Covid safety guidelines were followed today during Sunday Service at our West Mountains family ranch in Wyoming.”

“We are beyond blessed to be able to share the love of Christ through worship.”

Praise God 🙏🏾 We would like to thank our staff for making sure all Covid safety guidelines were followed today during Sunday Service at our West Mountains family ranch in Wyoming We are beyond blessed to be able to share the love of Christ through worship #SUNDAYSERVICEISBACK pic.twitter.com/ou8hQVeNU3 — ye (@kanyewest) August 17, 2020

Sunday Service at the West Mountains ranch pic.twitter.com/mw43d2tfqO — ye (@kanyewest) August 17, 2020

West’s wife Kim Kardashian also echoed his sentiments in her own tweet stating:

“For anyone wondering, Kanye’s team took every precaution to ensure the choir’s health and safety, which is always top priority. It was filmed today without an audience. The music will be shared soon for anyone who could use a some uplifting.”

For anyone wondering, Kanye’s team took every precaution to ensure the choir’s health and safety which is always top priority. It was filmed today without an audience. The music will be shared soon for anyone who could use a some uplifting. ✨🙏🏼🕊 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 17, 2020

We really don’t need hymns, what we need is you to get him to stop his sh*t show called a presidential candidacy.

Anyway, West shared a video of his maskless choir singing while rocking brunt orange matching attire standing in close quarters of each other.

Keep in mind the CDC revealed that singing is a very effective way of spreading COVID-19.

How convenient of Yeezus to bring back Sunday Service. While the choir sounds great, don’t fall for the jig. This man is a blatant op.

Photo: Rich Fury / Getty