Jordan Brand Freshens Up A Classic With A Japanese Twist

It’s time to add another box to the collection of kicks to rock when it’s safe to go outside again.

Jordan’s retro game has been on point this year from a slew of lowkey summer-ready Jordan 4s, a fresh take on some 1s, and now the 3s. The latest pair is dubbed the “Denim 3s” and breath new life into an original colorway. The sneakers take cues from two others– the Cements and the Fire Reds.

What makes these unique is why they’ve been nicknamed the Denims. The heel, toe, and eyestay take design cues from Japan by featuring raw denim-finished elephant print. Jordan Brand is even upping the ante for those who are copping the 3s in Japan.

“The model features a translucent Nike Air and Jumpman heel tabs and comes in special denim elephant-print packaging. An exclusive Japan-only model will include Japanese Nike Air branding on the heel tab,” reads the press release.

Be prepared to take your L relatively soon because these drop August 27. You may have more luck for wifey and the little ones in your life because they’re dropping in all sizes. Adult and big kids pricing is $200, little kids pricing is $80, and infant sizes are $60.

In other Jordan news, the UNION collab is dropping this weekend as well and is a bit less traditional, as the Jordan 4 features a removable tongue.

“With the IV — maybe it’s the angle of my ankle — but I had a problem with the way the tongue hit my shin,” says Chris Gibbs, owner of UNION LA. “When I was younger, I’d often fold it over and tie it down. I wanted to shorten the tongue. But, I am a fan of collaboration and compromise. So we decided to fold over the tongue and stitch it down, allowing for easy removal to reveal the traditional tongue.”

Get a closer look at the Denim 3s in the gallery below: