Jermaine Dupri Talks About Vegan Diet For The Past 15 Years

Coronavirus has forced some to take a look in the mirror and see what choices they can make to become a healthier person.

For some, it’s a lifestyle change or working out, and for others, it’s a diet. There’s no shame in packing on a few extra pounds in such a stressful time, but if you’re looking for some extra motivation to switch up how you eat and perhaps go vegan, you can look at Jermaine Dupri.

The So So Def boss recently spoke to HipHopDX about his vegan diet, which he’s held firm with for the past 15 years. And now that others are thinking about making the change too, he’s excited for other people to realize the changes he initially felt.

“So with this vegan shit, same thing. I’ve been on this, like I said, for 15 years, I’ve been talking about it. I’ve been telling people they should become vegan, blah, blah, blah. And it’s just taking a minute for it to catch people and people start catching it. Now, people start seeing, people get sick and they friends, and they start really seeing the difference in the lifestyle.”

He goes on to explain that it all began with a 30-day fast that left his body feeling so amazing he never wanted to go back.

“After not having any food in my body, my body felt a certain way,” said the Atlanta native. “The way that my body felt, I just kept saying like, ‘What do I need to do so I can continue making my body feel the way I feel?’ And then people kept making suggestions like, ‘Well, Jermaine, the only thing we know that you can do is become vegan.’

Veganism is much more popular now than it was in the early aughts, so you can imagine how Dupri felt when he was initially introduced to it so many years ago. According to GlobalData, in 2014, only 1% of the American population labeled themselves as a vegan. In 2017, that figure spiked to 6%.

“At the time, to me, vegan sounded the way vegan sounds to other people that’s not vegan now. I’m like, ‘Vegan? No way. Not possible. I’m not becoming vegan.’ I felt like other people felt.”

Peep the rest of Dupri’s interview here.