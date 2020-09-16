C Is For Country: Lil Nas X Has A Children’s Book On The Way

Lil Nas X has announced that he’s expanding his brand and will be releasing a children’s book in January of 2021.

The 21-year-old star made the announcement via Twitter, saying, “I’m dropping the best kids book of all time soon,” he said in the tweet. He also announced that the name of the book will be “C is for Country.”

After expressing how excited he is to become a published author, he dropped the pre-order link via RHC Books.

i’m dropping the best kids book of all time soon! C IS FOR COUNTRY, out January 5, 2021 from @randomhousekids. I can't wait to share it with you all. You can pre-order it right here!!!: https://t.co/lLqM4CqXA5 pic.twitter.com/h0hhnlvPTO — nope (@LilNasX) September 15, 2020

According to Variety, the book will be centered around associating each letter of the alphabet with a country-themed object. Much like his hit song “Old Town Roads” that projected him to stardom.

The book is targeted for children between the age of three and seven, and Nas X also revealed that surprises will be hidden in the pages for the kids to discover as they read through the book.

Since his Grammy appearance in January, when he took home two awards, Lil Nas X has kept a really low profile. Part of that low profile is because of the pandemic, but also because he said 2019 was a lot for him. 2019 was the year that saw him thrust into stardom and sent him on all kinds of talk shows, guest appearances, and really just a frenzy for an Atlanta kid who was living with his sister before all of this.

“it’s been a wild last 7 months and im ready to take a little time off. sorry to everyone attending twitchcon or the sandbox music festival, i will not be there. i love u guys and will make it up to you some way,” he tweeted a year ago.

His current pinned tweet shows him lip-synching to an unreleased song with the caption “CALL ME BY YOUR NAME.” And also, his Twitter bio says, “ALBUM 98% DONE,” so it’s clear he’s ready to get things going again.

So, we will see in the coming months what Nas X has been cooking up for the world during his temporary hiatus.