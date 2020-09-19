The Updated Nike Run Club For The New Apple Watch Makes Getting In Shape Even Easier

Being stuck inside for months because of the pandemic may have you wanting to get in shape– and Nike‘s got you covered.

Earlier this week, Apple had one of its yearly events to announce some new products. And while we didn’t get any news on the iPhone 12, we did get the details on the latest iPad and the Apple Watch. Not only is the watch coming with a ton of new watch faces to match your outfits, but also updates to help you get your fitness together. With the help of the Apple Watch, Nike Run Club’s got some updates to get you right before, during, and after your runs.

The NRC and Nike Training Club apps have gotten many through being couped up inside with premium workouts that you’d typically have to pay for, being free.

But the latest Apple Watch update makes it even better with quicker access to your favorite complications like a quick-start button, total monthly miles, and Guided Runs with fresh content and artwork. And to make your run in progress even easier to check, your stride will now be measured in real-time, you can peep your average pace and cadence during a run. And if you’re a late-night runner or earlier riser, the new twilight mode with brighter colors will make the screen easier to see in the dark.

For those looking to stay motivated after their run, Nike’s continuing its program of progress badges and will now be offering streaks, which you earn after getting at least one run in per week.

Check out the latest additions to the Nike Running Club here.

The Nike website will offer the latest Apple Watch Nike on its website starting October 14.