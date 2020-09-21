Kanye West Spent Millions To Get On Presidential Ballot In Just 12 States [Details]

Kanye West is throwing millions of dollars at getting his name on the presidential ballot, only to have several states turn him away anyway.

The rapper, designer, and father spent over $3 million, between 15 states, and made the ballot in only 12. From TMZ:

“According to a source at Let the Voters Decide — the 3rd-party petitioning group Kanye’s been using this summer — the rapper’s campaign paid them between $3.5 and $4.5 MILLION across 15 states to send workers out for John Hancocks. We’ve covered many of the individual states where the group has been dispersed on Kanye’s behalf, but we’re told one of the biggest chunks of money went toward Arizona — where Ye allegedly dished out $1 million to get 93,000 signatures — only to have a judge bar him from the ballot anyway. The same is true in Ohio and Virginia — where our source says Kanye’s campaign allegedly spent $325k and $300k respectively to gather signatures … only to not make the ballot.”

“BTW — the bill keeps growing for Ye, because as you recall, he’s already reported $6 million he’s spent and disclosed in his first financial report with the FEC earlier this month, which outlined various disbursements to other companies to get him on various ballots,” TMZ notes.

Check out the site’s full breakdown on what Ye’s spent so far here and chime in.