Kanye West’s Struggle Presidential Campaign Reportedly Dropping $500K To Get On Arizona Ballot

The Kanye West 2020 sh*t show that is his presidential campaign is pushing on… unfortunately.
TMZ is reporting that Kanye West is still on his mission to try and steal some of the Black votes from Joe Biden and working feverishly to get on the Arizona ballot. The state is considered a crucial swing state in the upcoming presidential election, and if Kanye West hopes to compete, he needs to have his name on the ballot. To do so, it is being reported by the celebrity gossip site that Yeezy is willing to spend $500,000 to make it happen.
Per TMZ:
The devil’s in the details … we’re told the 3rd-party petitioning group Ye has hired to gather signatures, Let the Voters Decide, is sending upwards of 100 people into the Copper State over the next week to try and gather 37,769 names … the required number to get in. Our sources say petitioners on the ground are getting paid $8 for every signature collected, so if you do the math … that adds up quick. Ye’s got money to blow though, obviously. Fact is … Kanye needs Arizona considering he’s been booted off nearly as many ballots he’s on.As mentioned above, it has been a pure struggle for West and his presidential campaign. He has already missed a campaign donation deadline and has had his name removed off many ballots due to suspect signatures he acquired. BUT, West is still trying to make this a thing, even though he doesn’t stand a chance of competing in the race.