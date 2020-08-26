Kanye West’s Struggle Presidential Campaign Reportedly Dropping $500K To Get On Arizona Ballot

The Kanye West 2020 sh*t show that is his presidential campaign is pushing on… unfortunately.

TMZ is reporting that Kanye West is still on his mission to try and steal some of the Black votes from Joe Biden and working feverishly to get on the Arizona ballot. The state is considered a crucial swing state in the upcoming presidential election, and if Kanye West hopes to compete, he needs to have his name on the ballot. To do so, it is being reported by the celebrity gossip site that Yeezy is willing to spend $500,000 to make it happen.

Per TMZ:

The devil’s in the details … we’re told the 3rd-party petitioning group Ye has hired to gather signatures, Let the Voters Decide, is sending upwards of 100 people into the Copper State over the next week to try and gather 37,769 names … the required number to get in.