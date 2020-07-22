Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul & Dwyane Wade Launch Social Change Fund

Sometimes it’s bigger than basketball.

The NBA season resumes on July 30 with scrimmages starting up today on NBA TV. With the spotlight back on elite players for the first time in nearly four months, they’re making sure the moment is felt and heard for a bigger purpose. Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, and NBPA president Chris Paul have joined forces to establish the Social Change Fund.

Together, the influential group hopes to enact real change in the world for people of color who have been facing socioeconomic inequality for years.

“Our mission is to invest in and support organizations that are working to liberate Black people and advocate for indigenous people and communities of color through the lens of policy solutions, community representation and narrative change. Our partner organizations work to accelerate social change and sustainably build a fair, equitable society,” read the fund’s mission.

Although the official fund is new, the future Hall Of Famer’s dedication to social change is far from it. With all eyes on the NBA’s return, Wade wore a t-shirt on NBA On TNT‘s The Arena demanding justice for Breonna Taylor by calling on the Attorney General of Kentucky, Daniel Cameron. His shirt read 502-696-5300, the AG’s phone number.

Carmelo Anthony was just on the cover of SLAM magazine alongside his son Kiyan where he took on the role of guest editor and spoke on overcoming life’s adversities while being Black.

“The struggle of life is, and always will be, a struggle against your own weakness. Will you become cowardly and think, “I can’t do this. I’m certain to fail”? Or will you challenge the difficulties that lie ahead with the courage of your convictions and tell yourself, “I AM STRONG! oh, and by the way, I’M BLACK AND I’M PROUD”? You’re probably questioning whether or not you can become stronger still. Your destiny in life will vary greatly depending on the spirit that you maintain, and where you allow it to take you, he wrote. “Just like anything else in life, there will be good and there will be evil. The key is in how you work to overcome that evil, and harness that energy to turn it into power.”

Chris Paul took to Instagram to announce that he is “Looking forward to building a better, more equal tomorrow. Together.”

You can do your part and donate to the Social Change Fund here.