Pyer Moss Is Dropping Its First Ever In-House Sneaker Dubbed “The Sculpt”

Pyer Moss has already broken barriers in the fashion world, and now the brand is ready to do it again.

Ran by Brooklyn’s own Kerby Jean-Raymond, Pyer Moss has made a name for itself in the footwear lane with fresh takes on some classic Reebok silhouettes like Experiment 4, DMX, Mobius Experiment 4, and others. But now, for the first time, Pyer Moss is going out on the depend by unveiling its very own sneaker, the Sculpt. And it may be the brand’s freshest sneaker yet.

Since some of its Reebok collabs feature thick color-blocked soles, the Sculpt doesn’t fall too far from that ethos. The upper is all black mesh and suede with contrast white stitching for added texture. But the striking detailing comes with the soles– which is bright yellow with three bulbous structures upholding the shoe– one on the heal and two to support the foot’s front. The understated black upper makes the yellow soles stand out even more, truly making the design unique. The shoe features minimal branding with just a brand logo hit atop the yellow. The lacing sets off the shoe with a simple toggle rope lacing system to keep your foot in place.

Pyer Moss’ unisex Sculpt sneaker will set you back $595 and will drop on October 3 at 12 p.m . at Pyer Moss’ webstore on EST.

In other Pyer Moss news, Jean-Raymond is using his brand to shed light on how important voting his and fighting racial injustice around America– a fight he’s fought since the brand’s inception. The push includes bringing back Diddy’s Vote Or Die T-shirt with all proceeds going to various organizations that support community programs across the country.

“We are at a pivotal moment and the world is watching. “Those on the front line who are challenging the ills that potentially plague our future represent the best of us,” Jean-Raymond. “Our role as creatives are evolving to identify these voices, amplify their efforts and aid them where we can. Our collective existence is resistance.”

He’s also launched a platform in partnership with Kering, called Your Friends in New York, that will empower a new generation of innovators across fashion, music, art, wellness, and more.