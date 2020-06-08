Reebok Ends Partnership with Crossfit After CEO’s Offensive George Floyd Tweet

As brands scramble to make right on the discriminatory treatment, many of them have upheld since their inception, others are quickly showing they aren’t with the movement.

And the latest to get the boot is CrossFit because of some very inappropriate comments that founder and CEO Greg Glassman made about the tragedy of ex Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin killing George Floyd.

On Sunday, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation published a tweet that read, “Racism and discrimination are critical public health issues that demand an urgent response. #BlackLivesMatter.” Glassman replied to that tweet, saying “It’s FLOYD-19.”

Later, after likely realizing how insensitive his statement was, Glassman attempted to apologize on the official CrossFit Twitter page, writing, “I, CrossFit HQ, and the CrossFit community will not stand for racism. I made a mistake by the words I chose yesterday. My heart is deeply saddened by the pain it has caused. It was a mistake, not racist but a mistake.”

It's FLOYD-19. — Greg Glassman (@CrossFitCEO) June 6, 2020

However, it’s hard to determine how sorry Glassman really is because more than 12 hours later, the tweet is still up…

Athletic giant Reebok has been in a 10-year partnership with the brand, which contractually ends soon. While it was previously pondering continuing the partnership, they’ve now decided to cut ties after the close of the 2020 CrossFit Games.

“Recently, we have been in discussions regarding a new agreement, however, in light of recent events, we have made the decision to end our partnership with CrossFit HQ,” Reebok said in a statement Sunday.

Reebok is just the latest brand to take a stand against racial injustice, joining other sporting brands like Nike, adidas, and your favorite ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s.