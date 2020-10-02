Mask Haters Donald & Melania Trump Both Test Positive For COVID-19, Capitol Hill On Rona Alert

The President and First Lady of the United States tested positive COVID-19.
The occupant in the White House confirmed the news via Twitter late Thursday night (Oct.1), sending shockwaves throughout social media and the world. In a tweet, Trump revealed he and his wife’s diagnosis, stating:
“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”
Before Trump confirmed he was positive for rona, speculations began swirling after it was revealed his closest aide, Hope Hicks, tested positive for COVID-19 and traveled with the president to numerous events despite feeling ill. Oh, and of course, there was no mask-wearing.
Trump and Melania both testing positive set off a whirlwind inside the White House and around Capitol Hill. Contact tracing was immediately started because agent orange still went to the debate, held a rally a Minnesota, and attended a fundraiser event in New Jersey. There was also that Rose Garden event to introduce his Supreme Court pick. Oh, and again, he refused to wear a mask at the fundraiser, reportedly took photos, and delivered a speech where we know his ridiculous droplets were being spewed into the air. So basically, the Commander-in-Chief was more than likely the super-spreader-in-chief.
It’s no secret that Trump is not the healthiest of men, you can visibly see that, plus he is 74-years-old putting him in the high-risk category. According to reports, Trump was “lethargic” at the New Jersey event and is currently experience “mild coronavirus symptoms.”
Friday morning (Oct.2), the chair of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel, also tested positive for COVID-19 and also has mild symptoms. She was with the president before he nominated Amy Coney Barrett on Saturday (Sept.26).
Immediately the chain-of-command has become a point of worry, but for now, it is still intact following reports of Vice President Mike Pence and his wife both testing negative for the virus. Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have also tested negative despite being around Trump. Barron Trump, Treasury. Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also are in the clear for now, but they will be monitored continuously.
Former Vice President and Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden will be tested Friday morning after he shared a stage with Trump during Tuesday night’s “debate.”
Nancy Pelosi, who would become the de facto president if both Donald Trump and Mike Pence are unable to perform their duties, has also been tested after being in contact with Steve Mnuchin and is awaiting her results.
Sadly, due to Trump’s penchant for lying, some folks think Trump is lying and is using this situation as some sort elaborate scheme to curry favor with the American people to help him out in the upcoming election on November 3. BUT, a tweet from a Twitter user named Tim Hogan (@TimInHonolulu) explaining specific military procedures happening in case Trump tested positive for COVID-19 has been activated pretty much confirming he is infected with the virus.
The story is still developing, and we will continue to monitor the situation. You can peep the immediate reactions to Donald and Melania Trump testing positive for COVID-19 below.
Photo: MANDEL NGAN / Getty