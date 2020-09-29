Tennessee Titans Cancel All In-Person Activities After Eight Positive Coronavirus Cases

The NFL doesn’t have the same luxury as the NBA when it comes to a Bubble, so it was only a matter of time before a coronavirus breakout began.

And now, we know that the first cluster was discovered within the Tenessee Titans, which has caused two franchises to shut down all in-person activities. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Tennessee Titans had three new player positives, and five members of the team’s staff test positive for the virus. Since they played at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, both teams will suspend all in-person activities for now.

The #Titans had three new player positives and five new personnel positives for COVID-19, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. Both Titans and Vikings, who hosted them Sunday, will suspend in person club activities starting today. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 29, 2020

Out of an abundance of caution and trying not to spread the virus, everything will be on hold until Saturday, and the Titans even released a statement on the containment plan.

“Out of abundance of caution, the organization has decided to work remotely today as we follow NFL protocols related to the COVID-19 virus. Several tests have come back positive and (we) are working through the process of confirming them. We will have more information tomorrow.”

The league can’t be contained due to the number of people on a roster, but they’ve done their best to diligently enforce rules like wearing a mask. Even though all stadiums are playing with no fans or with extremely reduced seating, the NFL has fined several head coaches –Seattle Seawhawks’ Pete Carroll, San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan, and Denver’s Vic Fangio– $100,000 for not wearing face masks on the sidelines. The coaches’ teams were also punished, with hefty $250,000 fines.

Another problem has presented itself because the Titans were set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday, and now the game is up in the air but intends to follow through with the rest of the week as if the game is still scheduled.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is set to speak to the media at 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening to provide an update on the plans for this Sunday’s matchup.