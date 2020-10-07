Why The Turtle Beach Gen 2 600 Series Is Perfect For Next-Gen Gaming

On the heels of the release of the Gen 2 600, Turtle Beach has released the Gen 2 version of their premium 700 stealth series. Like it’s 600 counterpart, it is an improvement over its predecessor. But in an accessory-heavy market, is it worth the buy? I took them on a spin with me while I cued up the new Star Wars Squadrons game to find out.

Design

At first glance, the Gen 2 700 looks a bit different from the original and looks more like a mashup of the Gen 2 600 and the Aero, which makes sense because, in their lineup, that’s kind of where it sits. Turtle Beach has gone for a more premium look with a solid palette (our pair was black) with a platinum trim versus the bright neon colors of previous models. A welcome change if you are looking for more sophisticated than gamer chic. It also comes with a metal headband and reinforced hinge to increase durability. The ovalish ear cups have been streamlined a bit and outfitted with Aerofit™ cooling gel-infused memory foam ear cushions providing amazing comfort and after hours of gameplay, no ear pools. The earcups have a little give and can be folded flat, and thanks to the ProSpecs feature, there is a removable tab for glass wearers. Despite all the emphasis put on comfort, they do fit a little snug because of the small band. I wear a 7 ¼ fitted cap, and it wasn’t bad, but I assume larger heads might feel it a little bit depending on how long they are wearing them.

Like the Gen 2 600, all of the controls and inputs are found on the left earcup, which comes down to taste. It wasn’t an issue for me, but some have taken issue with it before, so it would be remiss of me not to mention it.

Performance

The big differences come in the performance department. Where the original 700 was often said to not perform as well as the cheaper original 600, the Gen 2 700 is a different beast. Sporting 50 mm Nanoclear speakers, sounds come in crisp and clear. I was able to hear every zap, beep, and roar from my X Wing fighter as well as shots from enemy TIE-fighters, all while ignoring the outside world, cumulating in a great gaming experience– which is the goal. Also, being able to play music from my phone while playing gave a bit of a futuristic Iron Eagle feel, which I enjoyed. And the sound was fairly the same across platforms as it can go from PS4, to PC to Docked Nintendo Switch as well as mobile devices and is said to be compatible for the PS5. There were some leveling issues, but we’re not sure if that was more a statement on the headphones or the wide range I listen to things at. As I didn’t have anyone to team up with, I had to switch over to Division 2 to test out the new mic, and it is a welcomed improvement as well. While it is shorter than the original and isn’t moveable, the actual mic is larger and picks up your voice well. I would say a little better than the Gen 2 600’s mic. Battery life has also been dramatically improved, doubling the life of the original for 20 hours of playtime.

Final Verdict

If you’re in the market for a gaming headset, the Gen 2 700 Stealth is a great option to pick up. It provides durability, a cool premium design, a good mic pick up, and great sound that will satisfy gamers of every level. Throw in the fact that they’re wireless, ready for the PS5, and you have something that you can utilize right now and take you into the next-gen platform, which is always a bonus.