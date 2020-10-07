Cole Haan Is Disrupting Your Work-Life Balance After Creating A Sneaker Collection With Slack

Sneaker collaborations are nothing new, but every once in awhile, there’s one that really throws you off.

So when the lastest Cole Haan shoe wasn’t another collab with Jeff Staple but instead with Slack, everyone’s favorite professional communication app, we were thoroughly surprised. For anyone who has a desk job and works for a company where email just isn’t snappy enough, there’s Slack, which is similar to any instant messaging app.

Slack, like Zoom, has become even more necessary in the age of working from home because of the coronavirus, so Slack decided to connect with Cole Haan to keep the brand recognition going with… sneakers.

“Our limited-edition collab isn’t just two great brands coming together— it’s a vibrant example of how Slack is everything you need to get your work done,” the website explains.

It goes on to note that Slack is so useful and intuitive that nearly all designing and work that went into the shoe happened on the actual platform.

“Nearly everything we at Cole Haan do happens on the world’s favorite channel-based messaging platform. We’re celebrating this integral partnership with four exclusive color schemes—designed with the Slack crew, over Slack.”

The sneakers are available in four trimmed colors, signify Slack’s red, green, blue, and yellow logo, which can also be seen on the heel. They’ll run you $120 with a wide range of sizes from 4 to 14. Featuring a super breathable Stitchlite upper, the comfortability of ZERØGRAND, and an effortless slip-on technology, these are the perfect sneakers to rock while working from home.

“Slack’s innovative capabilities have proven to be a valuable tool and asset for our company,” said David Maddocks, Brand President of Cole Haan. “Our teams can communicate around the world as we continue to revolutionize performance lifestyle products that transition from work to workout to weekend—even if that’s happening wherever you might be right now. In these unprecedented times we are both fortunate to be avid Slack users as well as a Slack friend and partner.”

You can shop Cole Haan’s Slack collection here.