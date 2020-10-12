Nike Is Making Sure You Stay Cozy On Your Winter Runs With Three New Sneakers

If running is one of the hobbies you’ve picked while in quarantine, Nike is making sure you’re keeping it up over the next couple of months.

When winter rolls around, getting out of bed to go to work or run errands is hard enough, but working out and pounding the pavement to get a couple miles in takes another kind of dedication. Often times the frigid weather reveals that the lone sweat-absorbing layer you’ve been wearing is no match for the brisk air, and you’re feet are freezing. So to make sure that you stay cozy while getting in a run, Nike has introduced some cold-weather options.

The cold-weather footwear collection consists of the Pegasus Trail 2 GORE-TEX, the Pegasus 37 Shield, and Nike React Miler Shield. The Pegasus Trail 2 is the toughest of the three that will keep you secured to the ground while you’re going through trails, grass, and dirt. The GORE-TEX invisible fit upper helps protect your feet from getting wet because everyone hates wet socks. There’s a ton of traction at the heel and toe to steady runners when going up or down hills. To top things off, there’s the trusty Nike React foam to add an even more cushioned responsiveness with every step.

The Pegasus 37 Shield and Nike React Miler Shield take a totally different approach with outsoles that take cues from winter car tires and make sure wet roads are no match for your runs. By using a technology called micro-siping, which gives your tires (or sneakers) micro flexibility for a smoother ride, Nike is making sure you never get caught slipping.

Both these silhouettes also include a weatherized shroud so that your feet stay warm with the React Miler Shield being a bit of a step up because of its availability on Nike By You.

The Nike Pegasus Trail 2 GORE-TEX, the Nike Pegasus 37 Shield, and the Nike React Miler Shield release later in October though prices have yet to be announced.

Get a better look at the collection below.