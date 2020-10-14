How Denim Tears Hopes His Pan-African Flag Designed Converse Will Inspire People To Vote

The latest brand hoping to inspire people to get out and vote is Nike.

Tremaine Emory, better known as Denim Tears, a Black designer from Queens, New York, wants his collaboration with Converse to get everyone out to the polls. Emory took the classic Converse Chuck 70 and put a spin on the silhouette by honoring the Pan-American flag.

“Tremaine Emory exemplifies the power of using your voice to create positive social change,” says Brandis Russell, Vice President of Global Footwear at Converse. “We hope that the application of the African-American flag to our iconic Chuck will encourage dialogue on the Black American experience today and help ignite the change we want to see for a more equitable future.”

The flag pays homage to Marcus Garvey’s red, black and green Pan-African flag but is just an artistic redevelopment of it. While the three colors are synonymous with empowering Black men and women, it’s a bit more personal for Emory who remembers seeing the flag painted on Liberty Rock, a giant stone and landmark in St. Albans. It is located at the point where St. Albans, Hollis, and Jamaica meet. The rock is symbolic of Emory, and he visits it regularly.

“One of the best things you can do is help things be seen, and in modern times that may have been lost for whatever reason. I love to take iconography, manipulate it and also reshow it to people who haven’t seen it,” explains Emory of his process.

With election day just a few weeks away on November 3, it’s important for everyone to go exercise their civic duty.

The sneakers drop on October 22, with all proceeds going to For Freedoms and Black Voters Matter.